Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Decreases By 36.0%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the July 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BBTV Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BBTVF opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. BBTV has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BBTV from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

