Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,126,000 after purchasing an additional 592,948 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 484,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 295,963 shares of company stock worth $12,628,332. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.