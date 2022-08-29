Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Sells $650,736.48 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $650,736.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 493,399 shares in the company, valued at $27,650,079.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

