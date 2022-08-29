Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,728 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Wabash National worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Wabash National stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.79 million, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.60. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

