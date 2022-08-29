Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,290 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 500,340 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Transocean worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 354,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 146,854 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,398 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

