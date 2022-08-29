Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 4.5 %

MELI opened at $877.80 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $810.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $914.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.