Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of BioLife Solutions worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 77,364 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 324,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 38,643 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $983.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,401 shares of company stock worth $313,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

