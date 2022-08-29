PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,168 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $53,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.