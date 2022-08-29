PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $65,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.