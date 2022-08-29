PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,405 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $74,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $320.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

