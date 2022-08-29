PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Avery Dennison worth $59,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 147,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $188.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.