PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Avery Dennison worth $59,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 147,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Avery Dennison stock opened at $188.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
