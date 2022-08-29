PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 733 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Waste Management worth $91,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $171.01 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

