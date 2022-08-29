PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,062 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $56,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

ISRG opened at $208.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

