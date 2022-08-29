Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Phillips 66 worth $63,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

