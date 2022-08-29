O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $71,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $698.79 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $682.44 and its 200-day moving average is $667.86.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

