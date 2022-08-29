NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,139 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

