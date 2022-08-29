Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Modiv Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:MDV opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Modiv has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

