Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,264 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $74.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.