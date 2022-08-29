Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,176 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

