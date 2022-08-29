Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,376 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Uxin worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 655,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 98,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 875.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 93,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Stock Performance

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Uxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

