Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 467,339 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 116,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 113,052 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,745,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.