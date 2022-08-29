Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,248 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 248,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $9,144,276.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,958,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,008,670.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,217,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,143,112 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.48 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

