Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,051 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradata by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

