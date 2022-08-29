Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sonos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $15.31 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

