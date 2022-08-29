Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $185.83 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.61.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

