Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

