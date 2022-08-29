Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,278,000 after buying an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after buying an additional 124,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of KFY opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

