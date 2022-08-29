Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Insider Activity

Unum Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

