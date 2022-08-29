Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $555,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,994,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.