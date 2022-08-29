Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $516,000 Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

