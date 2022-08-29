Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TNL opened at $43.58 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

