Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

HIW stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $47.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

