Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $28,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.