IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of IVERIC bio worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.75 on Monday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

