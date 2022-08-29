Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Increased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,463,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

