Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $573,177.12 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 10,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $573,177.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 649,310 shares in the company, valued at $36,387,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %
PCOR opened at $54.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $105.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Further Reading
