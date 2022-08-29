Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $573,177.12 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 10,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $573,177.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 649,310 shares in the company, valued at $36,387,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

PCOR opened at $54.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $105.29.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies Company Profile

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.