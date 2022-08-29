Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $199.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

