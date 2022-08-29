Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Raised to €140.40

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($168.37) to €174.00 ($177.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.08.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $72.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.80.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

