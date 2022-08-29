Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Raised to €140.40

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($168.37) to €174.00 ($177.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.08.
Hannover Rück Price Performance
Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $72.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.80.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.