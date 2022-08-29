Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,893,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

RGLD opened at $96.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.96. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.