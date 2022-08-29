Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Short Interest Update

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Findev Stock Performance

Shares of TNSGF stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Findev has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get Findev alerts:

Findev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.0058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.