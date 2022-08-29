Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 6,552 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,555 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

MRVL opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

