Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 2,470 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $216.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.80. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

