Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.10 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,984,000 after acquiring an additional 187,367 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,381 shares of company stock worth $5,713,773. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $184.02 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average is $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

