Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.24 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 81,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

