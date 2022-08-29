Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VEEV opened at $206.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day moving average is $198.28. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $336.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

