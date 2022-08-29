Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 184 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $354.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total transaction of $242,065.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total transaction of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

