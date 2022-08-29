Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,123 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of RingCentral worth $80,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $277,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,197 shares of company stock worth $1,471,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RNG opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

