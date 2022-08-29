Culp (CULP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.97 million. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CULP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 17,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at $114,685.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

