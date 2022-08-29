ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CNOB. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,958.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

