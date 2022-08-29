Citigroup Inc. Sells 529,595 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529,595 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Realty Income worth $67,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

